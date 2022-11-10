Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.60

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 15827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of C$392.02 million and a P/E ratio of -60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.57.

Magellan Aerospace ( TSE:MAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.68%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

