Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

