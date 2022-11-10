Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $274.00 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $274.00 million and approximately $244,884.65 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,306.90 or 1.00126808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00237298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00004514 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $150,823.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

