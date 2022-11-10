Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $38.82. Approximately 77,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000.

