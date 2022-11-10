Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.86 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Maker has a market cap of $816.70 million and approximately $90.86 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $835.39 or 0.04714503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

