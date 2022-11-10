Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.63

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $13.62. Manchester United shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 658,952 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

