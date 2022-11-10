Manifold Finance Trading Down 51.9% This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $1.63 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $17.37 or 0.00098727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00567086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.41 or 0.29528041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.