Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 73.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Price Performance

MNTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 1,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitex International

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.