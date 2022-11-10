Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

MTW stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,573 shares of company stock valued at $91,089. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

