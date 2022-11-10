Manitowoc’s (MTW) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

MTW opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,573 shares of company stock valued at $91,089. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Manitowoc by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

