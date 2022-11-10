Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 349.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 259,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

