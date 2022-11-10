Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.67) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.38 ($2.02).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MKS traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 117.25 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.88.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

