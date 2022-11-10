Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $329.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

