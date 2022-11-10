Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.78 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 2,709,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,970. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Matterport by 984.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 296,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

