Maxim Group Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $3.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 242.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Agrify to $1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

AGFY stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Agrify has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter. Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 351,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,339 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agrify by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Agrify by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 154,074 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC boosted its holdings in Agrify by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

