Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

