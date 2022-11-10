Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,358.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $110.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.