Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $16.59 on Thursday, hitting $252.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

Recommended Stories

