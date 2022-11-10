Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

ITA stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.81. 568,936 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

