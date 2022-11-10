Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222,994 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.33. 123,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

