Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,391,000 after buying an additional 281,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after buying an additional 287,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

VGK traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 506,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,440. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

