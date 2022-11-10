Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 15,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mazda Motor

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

