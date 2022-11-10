McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $277.79 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

