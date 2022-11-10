MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

