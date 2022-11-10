MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
MDU Resources Group Stock Performance
Shares of MDU opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
