Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading 27.3% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 17,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 11,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Featured Stories

