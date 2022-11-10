Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $122.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.