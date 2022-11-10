MeiraGTx (MGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.18). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 227.29% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. On average, analysts expect MeiraGTx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MeiraGTx

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MeiraGTx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.