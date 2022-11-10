MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and approximately $75,694.95 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MELD has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,401,699,484 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02267337 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $135,306.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

