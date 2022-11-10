Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.00 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.10 EPS.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,787. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 830.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $43,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $43,055.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,601 shares of company stock worth $927,665. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $437,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.