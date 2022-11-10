Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Mesabi Trust worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 11.4 %

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.96. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The mining company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4.37) million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 149.66%.

MSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

