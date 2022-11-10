Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,832 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.9 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

