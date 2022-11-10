Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.73. 2,222,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $290.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

