Metacrine (MTCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Metacrine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,361. The company has a current ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.86.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 588,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $205,986.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,912,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,258.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 971,679 shares of company stock worth $350,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

