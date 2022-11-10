Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $43.58 million and $2.87 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00567086 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.41 or 0.29528041 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.