Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.0258 on Exchanges

Metadium (META) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $43.58 million and $2.87 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00567086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.41 or 0.29528041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.