Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 110 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Allstate Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

