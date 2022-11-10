Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

NYSE:MHK opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $192.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.