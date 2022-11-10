Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,149 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE HPE opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

