Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

