Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.6 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.