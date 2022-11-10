Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 620,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,276,000 after acquiring an additional 549,576 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEG opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

