Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 297 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

