Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $165.75 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.