Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 41,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 138,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

