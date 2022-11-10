MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 1.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in MetLife by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in MetLife by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 397,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 156,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,778. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

