Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,336.23 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,230.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,779 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

