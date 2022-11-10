Michael T. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $13.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.33. 86,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,704. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

