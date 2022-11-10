Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin Sells 1,200 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adient Stock Up 8.6 %

ADNT traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 568,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

