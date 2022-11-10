Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 9.7 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 363,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.