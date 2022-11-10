Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mission Ready Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$20.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mission Ready Solutions

In related news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$41,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,520.

(Get Rating)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

