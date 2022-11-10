Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 2,624 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,400.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 7.0 %

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 284,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,419. The company has a market cap of $475.84 million, a P/E ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,769,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitek Systems Company Profile

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Stories

